Mets 3, Pirates 0 (7/27/19)

Steven Matz pitched the Mets’ third shutout of the season, as he blanked the Pirates on 99 pitches. Backed by the HR exploits of Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis, the Mets emerged with a 3-0 w…

