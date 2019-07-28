New York Mets
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo still ‘a ways away’ from return
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2m
On a day the Mets lost another outfielder to the injured list, Mickey Callaway said Brandon Nimmo is still “a ways away” from getting into any games. Nimmo has not played since May 20 because of a
Frankie Edgar gets outclassed; Cyborg dominates https://t.co/TDTSWOlpa8Blogger / Podcaster
Brandon Nimmo won't be back soon https://t.co/0RHTjehcBUBlogger / Podcaster
With the trading deadline approaching I would not be rushing to sell if I were the Mets. Read my take on NY SportsDay : https://t.co/YCzE5spG7QBeat Writer / Columnist
The list of Edwin Diaz suitors knows no bounds https://t.co/z9iYsOA4cIBlogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz gave Mets fans a moment not to stress over trade rumors https://t.co/8akUUBkF7lBlogger / Podcaster
METS AFTER 104 GAMES 2019: 49-55 ***33rd-best NYM w/1968, 2004, 2014*** Best: 1986 (70-34, 7 GA 1988, 2006) Worst: 1962 (26-78, 6 GB 1963, 1964) 1969: 58-46; 2016: 54-50 1964: 32-72; 1974: 46-58; 1984: 60-44; 1994: 50-54Blogger / Podcaster
