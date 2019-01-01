New York Mets

The Score
45256994_thumbnail

Report: Braves, Rays, Blue Jays interested in Mets' Diaz

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 1m

The Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays have joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as teams that are interested in trading for New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.Should the rebuilding Blue Jays land...

Tweets