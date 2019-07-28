New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ J.D. Davis makes emphatic statement for more playing time
by: Ethan Sears — New York Post 3m
Starling Marte drifted back and back, his hand edging out to find the wall before his feet gripped it and his glove rose over the top of the fence. Whatever chance he thought he had was nil. The ball
Tweets
-
Remember, it's not just about the player, it's also about a team's system https://t.co/ssS8AmPKkqBlogger / Podcaster
-
That's how you make the case for more playing time https://t.co/jovQuulVh1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Frankie Edgar gets outclassed; Cyborg dominates https://t.co/TDTSWOlpa8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo won't be back soon https://t.co/0RHTjehcBUBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the trading deadline approaching I would not be rushing to sell if I were the Mets. Read my take on NY SportsDay : https://t.co/YCzE5spG7QBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The list of Edwin Diaz suitors knows no bounds https://t.co/z9iYsOA4cIBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets