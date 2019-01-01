New York Mets

MMN Recap: Tommy Wilson Goes Seven Strong in Binghamton Win

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 21m

Syracuse (53-52) 8, Toledo (46-59) 6   Box ScoreLuis Guillorme 2B: 2-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, .315/.417/.450Ruben Tejada 3B: 2-4, RBI, BB, .360/.438/.531Arismendy Alcantara LF: 2-4, 3B,

