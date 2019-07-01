New York Mets
Mets Should Be Extended Syndergaard And Wheeler, Not Trading Them
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
According to recent reports, for some unfathomable reason, the Mets appear to be pushing to trade Noah Syndergaard. They are looking to trade him despite his trade value being at its proverbial nad…
The Mets have plans in place for if one of their starters get traded, but it won't affect how they use the bullpen in the meantimeTV / Radio Network
#Mets third-round pick Matthew Allan made his much-anticipated professional debut this morning in the Gulf Coast League. He struck out two and allowed a double in a scoreless inning against the Nationals.Beat Writer / Columnist
This is pretty bad.For the Mets, trading multiple pitchers in 2019 doesn't mean giving up on 2020. #Mets | #LGM https://t.co/mBtOJk2kKNMinors
TV / Radio Network
RT @cerrig: @UnitedWeCheers @SyracuseMets @The7LineArmy @The7Line @MikkellerNYC They taste even better during a game! 🍻⚾️🍊 https://t.co/5oHxROuEetSuper Fan
RT @martinonyc: No traction between Yankees and Mets to this point in their trade discussions. As previously reported, Yankees not optimistic.TV / Radio Network
