New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets play two straight quick games!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Hey the Mets may be single-handedly fixing baseball.  Let’s look at the last two Times Of Game. Friday Night  – 2:21! Saturday –  2:10.  Two Ten! It’s almost impossible to play in two ten as there at least 16 half inning breaks, so that alone is 32...

