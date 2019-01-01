New York Mets

Report: Mets scouting D-Backs' Robbie Ray

by: Jason Wilson The Score 5m

The New York Mets are pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray, and the team sent executive Ruben Amaro Jr. to scout the All-Star, according to Andy Martino of SNY.The Mets have widely been viewed as sellers entering trade deadline season,

