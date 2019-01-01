New York Mets

Report: A's pursuing Mets' Syndergaard and Wheeler, Tigers' Greene

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 21s

The Oakland Athletics' recent acquisitions of Homer Bailey and Jake Diekman may have just been the beginning. Oakland is reportedly in the market for additional upgrades and pursuing New York Mets right-handers Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler, as...

