New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: A's pursuing Mets' Syndergaard and Wheeler, Tigers' Greene
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 21s
The Oakland Athletics' recent acquisitions of Homer Bailey and Jake Diekman may have just been the beginning. Oakland is reportedly in the market for additional upgrades and pursuing New York Mets right-handers Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler, as...
Tweets
-
A lesser trade the #Mets and Astros could make #LGM https://t.co/BC4l4Uo7ltBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary singing the Ramones, Keith not recognizing the song, possibly not even the Ramones, Gary singing more of the song—a reminder of why the broadcast is great.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Keith isn’t into the Ramones. He just dropped a notch in my book.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Altherr-ific catch to end the inning!Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Houston Astros are reluctant to include one of their best OF prospects, Kyle Tucker, in a potential trade for Noah Syndergaard #LGM https://t.co/M9sXK0JEOXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano hit 3 HRs in a game before Mookie Betts this week. Do the freakin' deal #LGM@RisingAppleBlog Tyler Saldino hit grand slams in back to back games. He's worth Syndergaard straight up lolBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets