New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com

Alonso finds way on base vs. careful pitchers

by: Marty Johnson MLB: Mets 17s

Mets rookie Pete Alonso is living up to his nickname “Polar Bear.” A polar bear is dangerous even when sleeping and likewise, the 24-year-old first baseman is dangerous even when he’s not crushing 474-foot home runs. In the first half, Alonso...

Tweets