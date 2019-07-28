New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets trade rumors: Asking for Astros prospect Kyle Tucker in Noah Syndergaard talks
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
The latest dose of New York Mets trade rumors reports the Houston Astros are unwilling to trade outfield prospect Kyle Tucker in a potential deal for Noah ...
Tweets
-
A lesser trade the #Mets and Astros could make #LGM https://t.co/BC4l4Uo7ltBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary singing the Ramones, Keith not recognizing the song, possibly not even the Ramones, Gary singing more of the song—a reminder of why the broadcast is great.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Keith isn’t into the Ramones. He just dropped a notch in my book.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Altherr-ific catch to end the inning!Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Houston Astros are reluctant to include one of their best OF prospects, Kyle Tucker, in a potential trade for Noah Syndergaard #LGM https://t.co/M9sXK0JEOXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano hit 3 HRs in a game before Mookie Betts this week. Do the freakin' deal #LGM@RisingAppleBlog Tyler Saldino hit grand slams in back to back games. He's worth Syndergaard straight up lolBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets