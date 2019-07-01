by:
Brian Devine
—
Mets Merized Online
20s
Jeff McNeil left today’s game against the Pirates after getting hit by a pitch from Pirates’ starter Chris Archer. The Mets have announced that he is experiencing a shin contusion, and that X-
