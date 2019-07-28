New York Mets

WFAN
45269332_thumbnail

Mets Pound Archer Early, Hold On To Sweep Pirates

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

Michael Conforto sparked New York's offense with a two-run homer in a six-run first inning against Chris Archer, and the Mets held on to beat the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 Sunday.

Tweets