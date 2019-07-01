New York Mets
Minor MLB Transactions: 7/28/19
by: George Miller — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
The latest minor moves from around baseball... Former Mets outfielder Matt den Dekker announced his retirement via Instagram, as Tim Healey of …
.@MStrooo6 is reportedly headed to the @Mets 👀 Fran Charles and Joe Girardi break it down on #MLBTonight.TV / Radio Network
So a promotion for him, not trade.Bo Bichette is indeed coming up to join #BlueJays, per source.Beat Writer / Columnist
Well, something has to give here. And its logical to expect Wheeler and/or Vargas to be moved ahead of the July 31 deadline.@michaelgbaron Of the plethora of rumors, the Thor Trade route would have to “knock socks off” to get done .. now deGrom, Thor, Stroman, Wheeler and Matz as a 2020 rotation ... a fan can only wish rightBlogger / Podcaster
Also heard Wheeler might be going to TorontoBlogger / Podcaster
Watching Twitter like 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀Blogger / Podcaster
I guess the weird silver lining is that Mets don't have any remotely untouchable enough pitching prospects to have anxiety about them being included?Beat Writer / Columnist
