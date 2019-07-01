New York Mets

Mets Merized
45269767_thumbnail

Game Recap: Mets Finish Sweep of Pirates With 8-7 Victory

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 2m

The New York Mets (50-55) got out their broomsticks, as they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates (46-59) this weekend, winning Sunday afternoon’s game by a score of 8-7.PitchingVeteran pitcher Jaso

Tweets