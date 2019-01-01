New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman Traded To New York...Mets? That Can't Be Right
by: Barry Petchesky — Deadspin 5m
Marcus Stroman gripped the monkey’s paw. The Blue Jays were sellers and he wanted out. He wanted to go home, near where he grew up on Long Island. “I’m from New York and I’m a New York boy,” he had said earlier. And he wanted to play for a winning...
Tweets
-
.@MStrooo6 is reportedly headed to the @Mets 👀 Fran Charles and Joe Girardi break it down on #MLBTonight.TV / Radio Network
-
So a promotion for him, not trade.Bo Bichette is indeed coming up to join #BlueJays, per source.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Well, something has to give here. And its logical to expect Wheeler and/or Vargas to be moved ahead of the July 31 deadline.@michaelgbaron Of the plethora of rumors, the Thor Trade route would have to “knock socks off” to get done .. now deGrom, Thor, Stroman, Wheeler and Matz as a 2020 rotation ... a fan can only wish rightBlogger / Podcaster
-
Also heard Wheeler might be going to TorontoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watching Twitter like 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀Blogger / Podcaster
-
I guess the weird silver lining is that Mets don't have any remotely untouchable enough pitching prospects to have anxiety about them being included?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets