New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
39717920_thumbnail

Report: Mets, Blue Jays agree to Marcus Stroman trade

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 4m

One of the most-discussed trade targets is reportedly on the verge of landing in a surprising destination. According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the New York Mets have agreed to acquire pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays. Source: #BlueJay

Tweets