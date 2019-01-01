New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
42195646_thumbnail

Anthony Kay, Simeon Woods-Richardson traded by Mets to Blue Jays in Stroman deal

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 7m

It took some pitching for the New York Mets to land some pitching. The Mets on Sunday acquired Marcus Stroman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. They were an unexpected landing spot for Stroman considering they're under .500 and not regarded as...

Tweets