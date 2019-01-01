New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
39381428_thumbnail

Report: Mets’ next move will be Noah Syndergaard trade

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1m

The New York Mets don't appear to be done ahead of the MLB trade deadline. According to Bob Klapisch of the New York Times, the Mets are planning to make their next move a Noah Syndergaard trade, and any effort to move starter Zack Wheeler has been...

Tweets