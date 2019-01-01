New York Mets

The Ringer
The Mets Now Have Marcus Stroman. Unfortunately, They Still Don’t Have a Plan.

by: Michael Baumann The Ringer 17m

In a vacuum, trading for the Blue Jays starter without giving up star prospects is good business. Amid swirling Noah Syndergaard rumors and myriad questions about the Mets’ current roster, it’s confounding.

