New York Mets

North Jersey
02fc5d8f-f873-4985-8aaa-f1a6ded56d1d-usatsi_13071022

New York Mets acquire Marcus Stroman

by: Justin Toscano, North Jersey Record North Jersey 9s

The New York Mets are close to acquiring Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Stroman, according to multiple reports. The deal is pending a physical.

Tweets