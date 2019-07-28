New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Toronto Blue Jays: Pitching prospects too enticing in exchange for Stroman
by: Tyson Shushkewich — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3m
The Toronto Blue Jays sent the ace of the rotation in Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets in exchange for two pitching prospects. With his name on trade ru...
Tweets
-
Marcus Stroman reacts on Twitter to Mets trade: 'Some things were meant to be': https://t.co/odmfQYT1ybBeat Writer / Columnist
-
🔶🔷 Welcome HOME! #LGM 🔶🔷NEW YORK! Where I was born. Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be! @Mets #HDMH https://t.co/Z2H3GaxfLGOfficial Team Account
-
Jeff McNeil doesn't expect to miss much time after being hit by a pitch: "We got an off-day tomorrow, should be fine" https://t.co/PDJXpTflHtTV / Radio Network
-
Terry Francona is all of us.Trevor Bauer and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 5th inning, a breakdown https://t.co/LR9LPlY3AHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Before it’s said and done @GMBVW will become the most dynamic GM in the game. Exactly the jolt this franchise needed. Fans need to start being comfortable within the uncomfortable moves he has the onions to make. Chips are in the center of the table! #Mets #lgmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GMBVW: Marcus is a dynamic talent who will bring tremendous passion to our team and energy our fans will truly appreciate. As a Long Island native, we believe that he will thrive playing in New York. #LGM https://t.co/I6lAmmJWu3TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets