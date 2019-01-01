New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz-Stroman duel etched in Long Island lore
by: Joe Trezza — MLB: Mets 7m
This story originally appeared on Oct. 8, 2015. NEW YORK -- Long before they profiled as postseason starting pitchers, Mets lefty Steven Matz and Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman faced off in what Long Islanders now call the most notable high school...
Tweets
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: HOME COOKING #mets serve up shocker with trade for LI's Marcus Stroman @timbhealey @markpherrmann @AnthonyRieber Also #Yankees avoid sweep, but Cashman's job gets tougher @eboland11 @DPLennon @APSE_sportmedia #metstwitter #MLBTradeDeadline https://t.co/axAnwMt6jqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Anthony Kay, a local guy who was drafted by the Mets twice, says his goodbye.Thank you to the @Mets for drafting me and giving me the chance to play professional baseball. Now I’m excited to join the @BlueJays organization and get to work! #LetsGoBlueJaysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets advisor Jess Mendoza and Yanks advisor ARod almost made a deal from the espn boothBlogger / Podcaster
-
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets