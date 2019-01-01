New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 MLB Trade Deadline
by: Daniel Chin — The Ringer 10m
The Mets’ trade for Marcus Stroman kicked off trade deadline season, and teams around the league must decide whether to push for the postseason or rebuild for the future
Tweets
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: HOME COOKING #mets serve up shocker with trade for LI's Marcus Stroman @timbhealey @markpherrmann @AnthonyRieber Also #Yankees avoid sweep, but Cashman's job gets tougher @eboland11 @DPLennon @APSE_sportmedia #metstwitter #MLBTradeDeadline https://t.co/axAnwMt6jqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Anthony Kay, a local guy who was drafted by the Mets twice, says his goodbye.Thank you to the @Mets for drafting me and giving me the chance to play professional baseball. Now I’m excited to join the @BlueJays organization and get to work! #LetsGoBlueJaysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets advisor Jess Mendoza and Yanks advisor ARod almost made a deal from the espn boothBlogger / Podcaster
-
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets