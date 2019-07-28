New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Who the Mets gave up in Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays surprise
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 4m
The last time the Mets traded two of their top prospects, it didn’t end so well. Here goes Round 2. On Sunday night, the Mets sent pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson to the
Tweets
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: HOME COOKING #mets serve up shocker with trade for LI's Marcus Stroman @timbhealey @markpherrmann @AnthonyRieber Also #Yankees avoid sweep, but Cashman's job gets tougher @eboland11 @DPLennon @APSE_sportmedia #metstwitter #MLBTradeDeadline https://t.co/axAnwMt6jqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Anthony Kay, a local guy who was drafted by the Mets twice, says his goodbye.Thank you to the @Mets for drafting me and giving me the chance to play professional baseball. Now I’m excited to join the @BlueJays organization and get to work! #LetsGoBlueJaysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets advisor Jess Mendoza and Yanks advisor ARod almost made a deal from the espn boothBlogger / Podcaster
-
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets