Mets turn the tables, trade for Toronto starter Marcus Stroman
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m
The Mets made a surprising move Sunday, agreeing to a deal with Toronto for Marcus Stroman. They traded two touted prospects to the Blue Jays.
RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: HOME COOKING #mets serve up shocker with trade for LI's Marcus Stroman @timbhealey @markpherrmann @AnthonyRieber Also #Yankees avoid sweep, but Cashman's job gets tougher @eboland11 @DPLennon @APSE_sportmedia #metstwitter #MLBTradeDeadline https://t.co/axAnwMt6jqBlogger / Podcaster
Anthony Kay, a local guy who was drafted by the Mets twice, says his goodbye.Thank you to the @Mets for drafting me and giving me the chance to play professional baseball. Now I’m excited to join the @BlueJays organization and get to work! #LetsGoBlueJaysBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets advisor Jess Mendoza and Yanks advisor ARod almost made a deal from the espn boothBlogger / Podcaster
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
