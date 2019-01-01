New York Mets
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Posts Meme, Changes Twitter Bio Amid Trade Rumors
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 1m
Trade season appears to be taking its toll on New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard , who continues to see his name show up in rumors. Per Bob Klapisch of the New York Times , dealing Syndergaard is the next move for the Mets...
RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: HOME COOKING #mets serve up shocker with trade for LI's Marcus Stroman @timbhealey @markpherrmann @AnthonyRieber Also #Yankees avoid sweep, but Cashman's job gets tougher @eboland11 @DPLennon @APSE_sportmedia #metstwitter #MLBTradeDeadline https://t.co/axAnwMt6jqBlogger / Podcaster
Anthony Kay, a local guy who was drafted by the Mets twice, says his goodbye.Thank you to the @Mets for drafting me and giving me the chance to play professional baseball. Now I’m excited to join the @BlueJays organization and get to work! #LetsGoBlueJaysBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets advisor Jess Mendoza and Yanks advisor ARod almost made a deal from the espn boothBlogger / Podcaster
So...a Long Island pitcher getting traded for another Long Island pitcher to join a rotation with a third Long Island pitcher. *Billy Joel spontaneously births an album* *Bagel Boss Guy becomes president of Suffolk County, which has declared itself an independent nation*Beat Writer / Columnist
