Stroman and Thor also pitched really well in Wild Card round on back-to-back days in 2016. Almost forgot that.

Just realized that Marcus Stroman and Jacob deGrom pitched very well in winner-take-all LDS games in 2015 on back-to-back days. If Mets kept Thor, they'd have 3 pitchers who fared well in winner-take-all postseason games That would seem to be what you'd want, right?