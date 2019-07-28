New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Domingo German Helps Yankees Avoid Four-Game Sweep to Boston
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 6m
Homers by Didi Gregorius and Austin Romine, and a solid effort by German, were enough to send the Red Sox back to third place.
Tweets
-
Marcus Stroman is a Met! Read all about it: the Mets' side from @ginnysearle, the Blue Jays' return from @David11Lee and @jeffpaternostro, and the fantasy reaction from @GhostRunnerOn2B. BP's got you covered! https://t.co/0pLuYTrHMIMisc
-
Brodie has managed to turn the Mets into baseball's version of the New York Knicks. Totally bad trades what's next Pete Alonso on the trading block?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The weird thing is, if the Mets fail to trade Syndergaard or Wheeler after acquiring Stroman, they may accidentally do what they should have done in the first place.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
From @MStrooo6 's instagram storyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stroman and Thor also pitched really well in Wild Card round on back-to-back days in 2016. Almost forgot that.Just realized that Marcus Stroman and Jacob deGrom pitched very well in winner-take-all LDS games in 2015 on back-to-back days. If Mets kept Thor, they'd have 3 pitchers who fared well in winner-take-all postseason games That would seem to be what you'd want, right?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Just realized that Marcus Stroman and Jacob deGrom pitched very well in winner-take-all LDS games in 2015 on back-to-back days. If Mets kept Thor, they'd have 3 pitchers who fared well in winner-take-all postseason games That would seem to be what you'd want, right?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets