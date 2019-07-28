New York Mets

The New York Times
45274810_thumbnail

Domingo German Helps Yankees Avoid Four-Game Sweep to Boston

by: The Associated Press NY Times 6m

Homers by Didi Gregorius and Austin Romine, and a solid effort by German, were enough to send the Red Sox back to third place.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Baseball Prospectus @baseballpro 2m
    Marcus Stroman is a Met! Read all about it: the Mets' side from @ginnysearle, the Blue Jays' return from @David11Lee and @jeffpaternostro, and the fantasy reaction from @GhostRunnerOn2B. BP's got you covered! https://t.co/0pLuYTrHMI
    Misc
  • profile photo
    Jess Rubenstein @TheProspectpark 14m
    Brodie has managed to turn the Mets into baseball's version of the New York Knicks. Totally bad trades what's next Pete Alonso on the trading block?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Dan Szymborski @DSzymborski 16m
    The weird thing is, if the Mets fail to trade Syndergaard or Wheeler after acquiring Stroman, they may accidentally do what they should have done in the first place.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    TheMetsBeat @TheMetsBeat 16m
    From @MStrooo6 's instagram story
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 19m
    Stroman and Thor also pitched really well in Wild Card round on back-to-back days in 2016. Almost forgot that.
    Mark Simon
    Just realized that Marcus Stroman and Jacob deGrom pitched very well in winner-take-all LDS games in 2015 on back-to-back days. If Mets kept Thor, they'd have 3 pitchers who fared well in winner-take-all postseason games That would seem to be what you'd want, right?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 24m
    Just realized that Marcus Stroman and Jacob deGrom pitched very well in winner-take-all LDS games in 2015 on back-to-back days. If Mets kept Thor, they'd have 3 pitchers who fared well in winner-take-all postseason games That would seem to be what you'd want, right?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets