Report: Mets still trying to move Wheeler; Thor deal with Padres not close
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 8s
Marcus Stroman is headed to Flushing. Who else joins him in the New York Mets' rotation following Wednesday's trade deadline remains to be seen.The Mets are expected to continue to make moves after acquiring Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays on...
Marcus Stroman is a Met! Read all about it: the Mets' side from @ginnysearle, the Blue Jays' return from @David11Lee and @jeffpaternostro, and the fantasy reaction from @GhostRunnerOn2B. BP's got you covered! https://t.co/0pLuYTrHMIMisc
Brodie has managed to turn the Mets into baseball's version of the New York Knicks. Totally bad trades what's next Pete Alonso on the trading block?Beat Writer / Columnist
The weird thing is, if the Mets fail to trade Syndergaard or Wheeler after acquiring Stroman, they may accidentally do what they should have done in the first place.Beat Writer / Columnist
From @MStrooo6 's instagram storyBlogger / Podcaster
Stroman and Thor also pitched really well in Wild Card round on back-to-back days in 2016. Almost forgot that.Just realized that Marcus Stroman and Jacob deGrom pitched very well in winner-take-all LDS games in 2015 on back-to-back days. If Mets kept Thor, they'd have 3 pitchers who fared well in winner-take-all postseason games That would seem to be what you'd want, right?Beat Writer / Columnist
