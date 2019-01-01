New York Mets

Metsblog
45275352_thumbnail

Former Mets Watch: Matt Harvey released by Angels, d'Arnaud remains hot

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The Mets have reshaped their roster over the last year and change, saying goodbye to some familiar faces (some beloved, some not) in the process. Every week, we'll take a look at how some of those former Mets are performing with their new teams.

Tweets