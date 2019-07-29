New York Mets

The Mets Police
45277542_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: You’ve got to know when to fold them

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Maybe we blame Keith Hernandez for selling the Fake Pennant Race on TV.  I warned you that the Fake Pennant Race scared me.  I bet Jeff was home watching TV and started to believe the nonsense Keith was selling and ignoring the...

Tweets