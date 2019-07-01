New York Mets

nj.com
Iyuo3ztoojc3vcckfdlmuvslzm

MLB trade rumors: Indians’ Trevor Bauer, Mets’ Noah Syndergaard among 7 potential Yankees targets - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 21s

7 pitchers the Yankees should consider after the Mets acquired Marcus Stroman.

Tweets