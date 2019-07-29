New York Mets

Newsday
45282883_thumbnail

Stroman's father on the newest Met: 'Marcus is happy about being home' | Newsday

by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus July 29, 2019 11:09 AM Newsday 10m

Marcus Stroman’s father has his fingers crossed. Earl Stroman hopes the trade that brought his son from the Blue Jays to the Mets on Sunday is an indication the team thinks it can compete for a posts

Tweets