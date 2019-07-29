New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Stroman's father on the newest Met: 'Marcus is happy about being home' | Newsday
by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus July 29, 2019 11:09 AM — Newsday 10m
Marcus Stroman’s father has his fingers crossed. Earl Stroman hopes the trade that brought his son from the Blue Jays to the Mets on Sunday is an indication the team thinks it can compete for a posts
Tweets
-
RT @metsthrowbacks: long island’s finestBlogger / Podcaster
-
More on #Mets in my latest notes column: https://t.co/xUQ5NVFxjy $TV / Radio Personality
-
On #Mets: They acquired Stroman for what many in game view as a low price. In a vacuum, it might prove a very good trade. But they get little to no benefit of the doubt because most of BVW’s moves last winter backfired and because their plan - whatever it is - is far from clear.TV / Radio Personality
-
This is greatlong island’s finest https://t.co/STnhYlGB0XMinors
-
In case you forgot, Marcus Stroman's father Earl has giant arms (via @BarryDavis_)TV / Radio Network
-
RT @lindseyadler: Marcus Stroman's dad talked to Newsday. https://t.co/HpEB40JZc7Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets