New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
39717920_thumbnail

Report: Marcus Stroman reacted badly to trade, caused clubhouse commotion

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1m

After a report that the Toronto Blue Jays had some clubhouse commotion after Sunday's game, some joked that it was Marcus Stroman reacting angrily to his trade to the New York Mets. It turns out that's reportedly precisely what it was. Sportsnet's...

Tweets