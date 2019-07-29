New York Mets

Baseball Essential
For the Right Price, the New York Mets Should Trade Noah Syndergaard

by: Robbie Stratakos Baseball Essential 47s

If the price is right, the New York Mets should trade Noah Syndergaard before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline. At 50-55, the Mets are in fourth place in the National League East and a long shot to make the playoffs, even in a robust...

