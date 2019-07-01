New York Mets

nj.com
44958212_thumbnail

MLB Trade Rumors: Marcus Stroman ‘was hoping’ he would be headed to Yankees before Mets’ move - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was traded to the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon, but it was the team on the other side of town that the Long Island native was hoping to join.

Tweets