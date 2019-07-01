New York Mets
Assessing Mets Marcus Stroman Trade
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4m
Before going into the weeds on the cost, it should first be noted the Mets are a much better team for getting Marcus Stroman. This is a pitcher who has pitched quite well in the AL East, and he is …
Um.Getting Stroman was a selling strategy, not a buying strategy https://t.co/GtkymfgFyvMinors
Kay could be back on Friday with some help from Bob Costas on the way https://t.co/Im5CDAtHF3Blogger / Podcaster
Reports say that the Mets are still trying hard to trade Thor and Diaz. So please ignore all of the optimistic stuff I said last night, it was a mistake.I keep thinking about this. Stroman's good, and I like him. Kay and SWR, ok, whatever. Could the Mets be crazy enough to try and add another piece and try to go for it in 2019? Can always trade Thor in the offseason. ALL IN?????Blogger / Podcaster
Don't miss Marcus Stroman's introductory conference call at 3 p.m...we'll stream it live on Twitter and Facebook!TV / Radio Network
Getting Stroman was a selling strategy, not a buying strategyHonestly what is the point of getting Stroman to then turning around to sell Diaz low + potentially move Syndergaard https://t.co/UlV6L0fckZBeat Writer / Columnist
Yes, Marcus Stroman only made 19 starts last season due to injuries, but it's clear to see in his heatmap why he's had a turnaround season this year. In 2018 (left), Stroman was much more over the plate with his pitches, while in '19 (right) he's pitching more in to RHH. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
