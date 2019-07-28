New York Mets

CBS Sports
45286726_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard changes Twitter bio as trade rumors linking him to Padres continue to swirl - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Jul 28, 2019 at 10:49 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 11m

Syndergaard could be on the move ahead of the July 31 trade deadline

Tweets