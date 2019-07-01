New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Are MLB general managers looking to push back trade deadline? - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 8m
The 2019 MLB season is the first without the August 31 waiver wire deadline, meaning there is one single trade deadline at the end of July.
Tweets
-
I did a quick check of the Mets website and they do not have an overt ban on missle launchers. They also don’t have “weapons” broken out as a section but I imagine it’s mentioned somewhere.TSA agents are used to finding unusual things. Their latest discovery? A missile launcher in a checked bag. A TSA spokeswoman tweeted that a man "said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead!" https://t.co/7kA93f8ZRXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: And sometimes even blind nuts (the Mets) find a squirrel (McNeil) https://t.co/vOO1txLQN0Blogger / Podcaster
-
And sometimes even blind nuts (the Mets) find a squirrel (McNeil)@OmarMinayaFan Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in awhile. I.e 2015 MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Absurd fact: I was online for #littlemermaid @magickingdom when the @mets trades for @ynscspds. I was online at the same ride when the @MStrooo6 news came across. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FAN590: It’s #PrimeTimeSports with @SNJeffBlair and @richarddeitsch Today: 4:05 – Bobby Meacham #Bisons 4:35 – Shi Dividi #LetsGoBlueJays 5:00 – Cliff Floyd ⚾ 6:00 – Buck Martinez 📺 6:35 – Bob Klapisch #Mets Listen 📻: https://t.co/VXgyFg8CWx https://t.co/sSpvkO2ph0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
*Somewhere in Flushing, a folding chair is thrown in disgust.* The Mets made a positive move trading for Marcus Stroman. The only thing that could ruin it is if they trade Noah Syndergaard away. https://t.co/hZziYzcXth @_beewillyNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets