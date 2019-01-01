New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wheeler? Thor? Mets may not be done yet
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 12s
So Marcus Stroman is a Met, thanks to a deal few around baseball saw coming. When considering general manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s strategy going forward, it may be best to view the Stroman trade in isolation. The deal isn’t likely to affect the GM...
Tweets
-
I did a quick check of the Mets website and they do not have an overt ban on missle launchers. They also don’t have “weapons” broken out as a section but I imagine it’s mentioned somewhere.TSA agents are used to finding unusual things. Their latest discovery? A missile launcher in a checked bag. A TSA spokeswoman tweeted that a man "said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead!" https://t.co/7kA93f8ZRXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: And sometimes even blind nuts (the Mets) find a squirrel (McNeil) https://t.co/vOO1txLQN0Blogger / Podcaster
-
And sometimes even blind nuts (the Mets) find a squirrel (McNeil)@OmarMinayaFan Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in awhile. I.e 2015 MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Absurd fact: I was online for #littlemermaid @magickingdom when the @mets trades for @ynscspds. I was online at the same ride when the @MStrooo6 news came across. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FAN590: It’s #PrimeTimeSports with @SNJeffBlair and @richarddeitsch Today: 4:05 – Bobby Meacham #Bisons 4:35 – Shi Dividi #LetsGoBlueJays 5:00 – Cliff Floyd ⚾ 6:00 – Buck Martinez 📺 6:35 – Bob Klapisch #Mets Listen 📻: https://t.co/VXgyFg8CWx https://t.co/sSpvkO2ph0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
*Somewhere in Flushing, a folding chair is thrown in disgust.* The Mets made a positive move trading for Marcus Stroman. The only thing that could ruin it is if they trade Noah Syndergaard away. https://t.co/hZziYzcXth @_beewillyNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets