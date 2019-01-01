New York Mets

Metsblog
44630608_thumbnail

Mets Top Prospect Watch: Matthew Allan debuts, Thomas Szapucki getting stronger

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The Mets' system got a boost with their terrific Draft in April but took a serious hit when they traded pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson to the Blue Jays for Marcus Stroman. Here's how the top prospects are performing...

Tweets