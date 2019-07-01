New York Mets

nj.com
43949835_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Are Astros favorites to trade for Mets’ Zack Wheeler? - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is likely headed out of Queens. Are the Houston Astros a strong contender for his services? Who else is looking at him?

Tweets