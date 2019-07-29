New York Mets

New York Post
45291664_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman details Blue Jays clubhouse drama: Wasn’t about Mets

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 21s

Marcus Stroman insists he wasn’t upset about being traded to the Mets. “It had nothing to do with the Mets at all,” Stroman told reporters Monday on his introductory conference all. “To be

Tweets