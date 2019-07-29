New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Totally contending Mets trade SP Vargas to Phillies who are also in the NL East and in same Wild Card hunt
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15m
After trading prospects to get Starting Pitching, the Mets are trading Starting Pitching to get prospects. The reports have Vargas going to the Phillies of the National League’s Eastern Division, and one of the teams ahead of the Mets in the Wild...
Tweets
-
Thanks for your time spent here in Queens! Good luck, Jason VargACE 💯 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Re Vargas. Doesn’t matter to me. This was about getting his roster spot back in my view. Whatever the return was going to be was a bonus in my view.@michaelgbaron Mike, your thoughts on trading him within the division? #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ryanjmartin28: @jconigs05 @metcountry @BlueJays @Mets As a jays fan take Stroman for free, his antics are too much for someone with a 7k/9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Did people really think they were getting a significant piece back for Vargas? Seriously? And they paid the Phillies to take him too, for what it’s worth, so it’s not like they’re saving the entire remainder of his salary.@michaelgbaron He isn't even top 50 prospect in the franchise hahaha god the Mets will do anything to save a buck.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Major_Trix: @TheChrisPeles @Sportsnet @BlueJays @Mets Addition by subtraction. Stromans horrible attitude and drama queen antics are not worth it. Some peanuts for him would have been a positive addition for the team. Other teams clearly thought the same judging the return we got. Stroman =dipshit.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Certainly be interesting to see what a deGrom-Syndergaard-Wheeler-Matz-Stroman rotation could do over these next two months though.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets