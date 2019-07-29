New York Mets

Report: Totally contending Mets trade SP Vargas to Phillies who are also in the NL East and in same Wild Card hunt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15m

After trading prospects to get Starting Pitching, the Mets are trading Starting Pitching to get prospects. The reports have Vargas going to the Phillies of the National League’s Eastern Division, and one of the teams ahead of the Mets in the Wild...

