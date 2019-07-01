New York Mets

Mets Trade Jason Vargas To Phillies For Double-A Catcher

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 9m

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mets have traded Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia Phillies.Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mets acquired catcher Austin Bossart in retu

