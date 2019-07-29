New York Mets

Newsday
45292081_thumbnail

Jason Vargas traded by Mets to Phillies, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 29, 2019 5:21 PM Newsday 2m

Jason Vargas is gone, but he’s not going far. The Mets are trading the veteran lefthander to the Phillies, a source said, their second deal in as many days after they acquired righthander Marcus Strom

Tweets