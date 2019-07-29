New York Mets

The Mets Police
45293480_thumbnail

(Oh) no…there is another. Did the Mets trade Vargas for Jeff Wilpon’s son’s pal

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Oh no. I just realized that I am going to die before the Mets ever have another ticker tape parade. Even if I outlive Jeff, I will have to deal with Brad. Or maybe this is a total coincidence. Right. Bossart was teammates with Bradley Wilpon, Jeff...

Tweets