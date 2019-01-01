New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
All-star Stroman joining Mets with 'no hard feelings' against Blue Jays
by: Melissa Couto — CBC Sports 3m
Speaking on a conference call with members of the media Monday, roughly 24 hours after being traded from the only Major League organization he had ever known, Stroman said he was "shocked" to learn it was the Mets that had acquired him.
Tweets
-
A working theory of what the Mets are even doing right now: https://t.co/EOA7nEd3sSHumor
-
2019 MLB trade deadline rumors, news, analysis and trade tracker https://t.co/86x1lQkR0JBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT to enter to win a @mikepiazza31 bobblehead and jersey retirement card! #MetsOfficial Team Account
-
An arm like J.B. Bukauskas could be of interest to the #Mets Similar to Anthony Kay he was recently dropped off the top 100 prospect lists. He possesses big stuff but needs work on control.Some other teams believe Zack Wheeler will land with Houston eventually, because he is the type they value and because he’s not as expensive as other starting pitchers. HOU has signaled for weeks: they won’t trade Kyle TuckerMinors
-
As the Great Martin Luther King said "In The end we will remember not the words of our enemies but will never forget the silence of our friends." Truer words were never spokenBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Some other teams believe Zack Wheeler will land with Houston eventually, because he is the type they value and because he’s not as expensive as other starting pitchers. HOU has signaled for weeks: they won’t trade Kyle TuckerBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets