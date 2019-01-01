New York Mets
Mets trade a pitcher, but it's Jason Vargas, not Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m
The Mets have agreed to a trade with the Phillies that will send Jason Vargas in exchange for a Double-A catcher, according to sources.
A working theory of what the Mets are even doing right now: https://t.co/EOA7nEd3sSHumor
2019 MLB trade deadline rumors, news, analysis and trade tracker https://t.co/86x1lQkR0JBeat Writer / Columnist
As the Great Martin Luther King said "In The end we will remember not the words of our enemies but will never forget the silence of our friends." Truer words were never spokenBeat Writer / Columnist
Some other teams believe Zack Wheeler will land with Houston eventually, because he is the type they value and because he’s not as expensive as other starting pitchers. HOU has signaled for weeks: they won’t trade Kyle TuckerBeat Writer / Columnist
